New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the Delhi government plans to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation . Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times file photo)

Gupta headed a high-level review meeting of the SRDC board on issues related to the overall development of Old Delhi areas and "serious irregularities and corruption" of the previous government.

"The proposal to change the name of the board was discussed, and it was decided that three proposed names would be prepared in order of preference, after which the final name will be selected," a statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project stretching from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid.

"The time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the institution. The government will not only change the board's name but will also use it to accelerate the real redevelopment of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area," Gupta said.

The meeting also examined the functioning of SRDC during the previous government's tenure. No immediate response was available from A on the allegations.

"A project that began in 2018 with an estimated cost of around ₹65 crore eventually rose to nearly ₹148 crore, raising serious questions about approvals and procedural compliance. Available documents clearly indicate that serious irregularities and corruption were carried out in the name of development works," she added.

According to the chief minister, "records of the proceedings also reveal the role of the then board chairperson and other officials."

"Suggesting that procedures were improperly advanced in the name of development, thereby opening the door to corruption. All these irregularities will be thoroughly investigated," she further said.

The chief minister also announced that the historic Town Hall will be developed as an important heritage monument, further enhancing the cultural and historical appeal of the area.

The Delhi government has also initiated development work worth around ₹160 crore, which is currently underway on 28 roads in the area.