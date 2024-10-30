Delhi govt to come up with cloud kitchen policy within fortnight

The Delhi government plans to introduce a policy for streamlining cloud kitchens and non-dining food outlets through provisions, such as single-window clearance, financial assistance and relaxation in compliance norms, the office of the industries minister said on Wednesday. Besides coming up with a cloud kitchen policy, the Delhi government has decided to allow establishments in Aerocity to run round-the-clock. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Officials said the policy is expected to be implemented in the next 15 days and will remain in effect until 2029. They added that around 20,000 such outlets operate in the Capital.

“The new policy will support the growing segment of independent food businesses, including cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, and other non-dine-in delivery kitchens. It has been designed to simplify business operations and promote sustainable growth. The policy will be effective from 2024 to 2029. It will reduce regulatory hurdles, streamline licensing processes, and create opportunities for job growth and skill development,” Delhi industries minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

A Delhi government official, not wishing to be named, said: “We will also be offering flexibility in compliance and outlets with a floor area less than 250 square metres will be exempt from requiring a fire department NOC (no-objection certificate), provided they meet essential fire safety standards through self-certification.”

Under the policy, the labour department will permit approved outlets to operate round the clock and process applications for approvals within 30 days. “A computerised inspection system will be in place to ensure transparency, reduce disruptions, and facilitate smooth compliance,” the official said.

Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) also plans to establish modern infrastructure within industrial areas for such independent kitchens. “This will include shared kitchens, food testing labs, temperature-controlled warehouses and co-working spaces, all aimed at supporting small businesses and start-ups. This policy seeks to create a fertile ground for independent food businesses, equipping them with essential resources and simplifying regulatory demands,” the official said.

The minister’s office said that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be involved in delivering targeted training and skill development programmes for both entrepreneurs and employees, offering a 75% subsidy on training costs for recognised outlets. “State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) will work with banks and financial institutions to facilitate affordable credit, ensuring funds access for entrepreneurs looking to launch or expand their ventures,” the official said.

The government also plans to introduce annual awards. “Outlets demonstrating exemplary standards in hygiene, compliance and safety will be acknowledged with awards, including cash prizes of up to ₹2,00,000. These awards aim to elevate industry standards, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike,” the official added.