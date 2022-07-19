Delhi govt to conduct door-to-door survey in August for issuing e-health cards
The Delhi government is expected to start a door-to-door survey this August for creating a detailed health database for its much awaited e-health cards and health information management system (HIMS), senior health officials said on Monday, adding that the department is aiming to distribute cards from November or December, much ahead of the scheduled deadline of 2023.
Officials from the Delhi government’s health department said the door-to-door survey will be conducted across the city to collect each resident’s basic details such as age, gender, history of major health ailments, progress on ongoing treatments, drug allergies, and history of surgeries, among others.
This information will be used to create a database that will in turn be used to create the government’s HIMS, which will, in the coming years, help Delhi government hospitals to record and track each patient’s medical history so that treatment can be uninterrupted.
“The idea behind this information database is that if a patient is being referred to a bigger hospital or wants to continue their treatment in a different hospital, they will no longer have to narrate their symptoms, medical history and treatment course. Once their information is entered in the system, their treatment can be continued in any hospital based on their digital records,” said a senior official of the health department, asking not to be named.
Delhi government had earlier announced that the HIMS and health card scheme will “revolutionise health-care system in Delhi”. The initial plan was to distribute the health cards by 2023, but the health department is working on war footing to speed up the project.
Officials also said once the survey is completed, the next step would be to launch a pilot for the QR code-based health cards. The department is aiming to start issuing the cards from November or December, officials said.
A government official, who is tracking the progress of the scheme, said Delhi residents will be able to apply for the QR code-based health cards through a dedicated website and mobile application or by physically applying for the cards at Delhi government hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.
“These cards will be valid for any treatment in Delhi government facilities and will also be used for references to private hospitals. Everything will be centralised,” the official said, asking not to be named.
-
Delhi LG green-lights CBI probe against former Hauz Khas sub-registrar
VK Saxena on Monday approved investigation against two officials in alleged corruption cases, according to officials aware of the matter. This is the fourth sanction accorded by the LG, who took over in May, for probe against government officials in alleged charges of corruption. On Monday, Saxena approved a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation against a former sub-registrar in Hauz Khas, Sanjay Kumar Hooda, for alleged illegal transfer of land.
-
Uphaar case: Court upholds conviction of Ansals in evidence tampering case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case linked to the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy, saying that there is no “merit” in their appeals. District judge Dharmesh Sharma also upheld the conviction of two other accused -- PP Batra and Dinesh Chand Sharma—even as he set aside the conviction of another accused, Anoop Singh.
-
CUET confusion again: SMS alerts a centre change, but admit cards fail to reflect it
Students appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), for securing admissions to undergraduate courses, on Monday were left floundering for the second time in a week after being intimated via a text message that the exam centres have changed only to find that the revised admit cards did not reflect the change that was notified by the National Testing Agency, the agency conducting the tests countrywide.
-
BMC school teachers find hope in Mission Zero Dropout
Pawar, a Panvel resident is among the approximately 7,000 civic school teachers, who are part of the state education department's two-week 'Mission Zero Dropout', to identify dropouts, migrant children, or those with irregular attendance who were affected by the pandemic. HT accompanied two teams on the mission to enrol children back in school. A state-level bal rakshak, Pawar, has been working on school dropouts for the past four years.
-
Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to offers prayers on first Shravan Monday
Devotees in large numbers thronged various temples of lord Shiva in Sangam city on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Devotees were seen forming a bee line from the early morning in various temples of the city. Similarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Sangam to take a holy dip. They filled their cans with holy Ganga water to offer it at the nearby Shiva temple.
