Delhi Govt to fund teachers taking admission to top universities: Dy CM

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday announced that the Delhi government will provide funding to teachers, who secure admission in the top 100 global universities, at a function held in Thyagaraj stadium to recognize teachers who have made a contribution to the education system.

While handing out the awards on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, credited teachers for the success of students and government schools and encouraged them to apply for global training programmes. He said the Delhi government will incur all the expenses of teachers aiming to study abroad.

“All the best universities in the world are known for their own tailored courses. We believe that if our teachers apply for such courses, they can get selected on the basis of their abilities. That’s why the Delhi Government has decided on this Teachers’ Day that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses... in the world’s 100 top-ranked universities. If selected, the government will bear the full cost of their programme,” said Sisodia adding that the teachers would be given leave for pursuing such courses.

“We will ensure that our teachers get world-class exposure and in turn, they impart world-class education to our students,” said the deputy chief minister.

From arranging smartphones for students to running vaccination centres, a total of 122 teachers were recognized by the government this year, a majority of whom are from Delhi government schools. Besides government school teachers, 14 sports teachers, two librarians, 13 corporation school teachers and 15 private school teachers were also felicitated.

A number of changes were introduced to the selection process this year. The number of awards was increased to 122 from 103 last year to recognise the work of more teachers.

For the first time, the government also gave two awards under a new category. The inaugural Face of DoE (directorate of education) award for notable work was given to music teacher Rajkumar from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Dwarka Sector-19 and mathematics lecturer Suman Arora from RPVV, A-6 Paschim Vihar.

Rajkumar has initiated various activities to promote Indian classical music among students and continues to hold various laurels for playing sitar. Arora was awarded for the creation of support material for students of Class 12. Under her guidance, 23 students got selected in IIT-JEE Mains, while five students cleared the JEE- Advanced exams.

Bharti Kalra and Sarita Rani Bharadwaj were felicitated for their exemplary work in education. Kalra arranged for 321 smartphones for children to help them attend online classes. During the pandemic, Bhardwaj went out of her way to reach out to the students who could not be contacted on phone for online classes. She took help from the community to find students and provided worksheets to those who did not have smartphones.

Appreciating the efforts of teachers, Sisodia said the Delhi government schools were being praised across the country and beyond. “Our education system has been badly affected due to the pandemic. After the closure of the schools, no one had any idea how to proceed with the teaching-learning process. But the teachers and principals of our schools showed incredible grit and determination in responding to this situation amid difficulties,” he said.