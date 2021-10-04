Delhi govt to HC: Will update portal to register Muslim, Christian marriages

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi high court that it will issue administrative instructions within two months to update its web portal with the necessary options to register online both Muslim and Christian marriages.

Justice Rekha Palli was informed by advocate Shadan Farasat, additional standing counsel for the Delhi government, that the online software for marriage registration currently has option to register only marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) and the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

Farasat said he is writing to the revenue secretary to make the changes across the board as this is a frequently encountered problem.

Farasat’s submissions came while the court was hearing a plea by an NGO, challenging the practice of registering Muslim marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) instead of the Compulsory Registration Marriage Order, which allows for the registration of the alliance as soon as it is solemnised.

The petition, filed by the NGO Dhanak for Humanity, and individual petitioner Mohammad Adnan, has contended that despite being a religious union and not an interfaith wedding, Muslims were being subjected to a 30-day notice period -- to call for objections to the union -- under the Special Marriage Act.

The plea said Adnan and his wife came from their home town to Delhi to solemnise their marriage and was subjected to the 30-day notice period under the SMA.

The plea contended that this violated the fundamental rights of the parties concerned and the requirement of 30-day notice period under the SMA was very cumbersome to persons who came from another place.

On the last date, the court had granted time to the Delhi government to take instructions on the matter.

On Monday, the Delhi government counsel said the couple can get their marriage registered after filling a form, which he would supply within the course of the day.

Farasat further assured the court that this problem will also be examined and appropriate administrative directions will be issued in this regard within two months. Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of the plea.