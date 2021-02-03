Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of the names of 115 persons who have been arrested and kept in different jails across the city over the past few days in connection with the Republic Day violence. He said the move will help trace those who, according to various farmers’ unions, have gone missing over the past one week.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will extend all possible help to trace the farmers missing from various protest sites. He said if the need arises, he will also approach Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Central government for help.

The move comes a day after a delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting against farm laws at Delhi borders for months, met Kejriwal and gave him a list of 29 missing farmers.

“We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city. Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the Central government if the need arises,” Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that more than 100 people were missing since the tractor parade violence on Republic Day. The union has formed a committee to look into the issue, which seeks to compile information on the “missing persons” to able to initiate formal action with the authorities. The six-member committee has urged people to share information on missing persons on the phone number 8198022033.