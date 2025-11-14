Delhi govt to hold Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th anniversary event at Red Fort

The Delhi government has said that it will proceed with its plans of holding a three-day ‘kirtan darbar’ to mark the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort from November 23-25, despite the recent Delhi blast. Officials said adequate security arrangements will be in place, with smaller events to commence from November 19 onwards – with a light and sound show – curated by the union ministry of culture. Preparations under way for the event (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)

The show will use tech-based visual effects, and narrative storytelling to depict Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life, philosophy, and ultimate sacrifice. A temporary museum will also be made operational on November 19, which will showcase key moments from the ninth Sikh Guru’s life.

Officials said the celebrations will take place in the front lawns of Red Fort, with work to deck up the monument which is already underway. This will include utilising the lawns to create tented accommodation, hold a kirtan darbar and distribute langar.

Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said despite the bomb scare, the government has not looked at any alternative sites.

“We never felt we needed to change the venue. The ninth Sikh Guru was martyred at Chandni Chowk, where the Sisganj Gurdwara stands, so it is only right that the 350th martyrdom day is held here,” Sirsa said.

One of the front lawns will have a large tent area set up for temporary accommodation of devotees from November 23 till 25 where kirtan darbar will be held. There will also be a 24x7 langar and people can sleep at the tented accommodation which will have hot water, cold water and other basic arrangements, Sirsa added.

On October 22, Delhi’s tourism minister Kapil Mishra and Sirsa held a joint meeting with other department officials to discuss the event. It was decided to establish an academic chair in the Guru’s name at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to promote research on his teachings. Also, the renovation of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi will be fast-tracked, with plans to upgrade it with modern medical facilities, said officials.

Sirsa said the entire stretch from the Red Fort Gate till Sisganj Gurdwara will be covered – creating a dedicated corridor for devotees to move from the kirtan darbar to the Gurdwara. “Red Fort too will be decked up. Preparations to beautify the lawns and set up tents are in full swing,” he added.

In the past, locals and traders have opposed holding events in Red Fort premises through the year, filing complaints with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by citing violations under the Ancient Monuments Act, 1958. ASI did not comment on this.