Delhi govt to host 3-day ‘Kirtan Darbar’ at Red Fort honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a three-day-long “Kirtan Darbar” at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25 to mark the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Officials said the event will feature devotional music, cultural performances, and tributes celebrating the ninth Sikh Guru’s life and teachings.

A light and sound show curated by the Union ministry of culture will also be held at the Red Fort and across 11 districts of Delhi through mobile vans. The show will use tech-based visual effects, and narrative storytelling to depict Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life, philosophy, and ultimate sacrifice. “The celebration will not only honour Guru Tegh Bahadur but also highlight India’s spiritual unity and cultural diversity,” the tourism ministry said in a statement.

A temporary museum showcasing key moments from his life will be set up inside the Red Fort, along with the release of a coffee table book chronicling his contributions to humanity and freedom of faith.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the government also announced the establishment of an academic chair in the Guru’s name at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to promote research on his teachings. Additionally, the renovation of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi will be fast-tracked, with plans to upgrade it with modern medical facilities.

“The Delhi government will commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur not merely as a religious event, but as a celebration of India’s spiritual unity, tolerance, and cultural heritage,” Mishra said.

The central government, too, will release a special postal stamp to mark the occasion, the statement added.