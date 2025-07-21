Delhi govt to introduce regional languages in schools: CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the Delhi government will give students in the Capital the option to study a variety of languages from across the country, and will also launch a student exchange programme with students from other states. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

Gupta made the remarks during a review meeting of the department of art, culture and languages at the Delhi secretariat along with minister Kapil Mishra.

“The department of art, culture and languages can play a vital role by broadening the scope of its programmes and activities. It must take its initiatives beyond designated locations and bring them to the general public to enhance public participation. We will ensure that regional festivals are celebrated in Delhi by including artists from the respective states, as this would help generate greater public interest in these events,” she added.

Gupta said that in coming days efforts will be made to explore possibilities for “teaching non-Hindi languages to children in Delhi,” enabling them to understand the diversity of Indian cultural identities. “The government’s vision is for children in Delhi to learn the languages of other states so they can better understand the traditions and cultures of those regions. We have instructed officials to prepare a detailed report to support the promotion of India’s diverse languages in the capital,” she added.

Regarding the student exchange programme, Gupta said, “This would expose children to different cultures and lifestyles. This would significantly strengthen the nation’s unity in diversity.”

She said that Delhi was not merely the capital city but also a reflection of the country’s cultural identity. “We want the art and culture of various states to reach every street and for every individual to feel connected to it. Theatre and folk art are powerful tools for spreading awareness and information, often more effectively than other forms of communication,” she said.

Officials said that the department regularly organises painting competitions and has collected a number of artworks through these events. Gupta M has directed officials to display these paintings at the Delhi Secretariat and in other government offices. The department preserves monuments of national importance and 75 lesser-known heritage sites. These include Malcha Mahal, Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Ghalib Ki Haveli, Dwarka Baoli, and Kuli Khan’s Tomb, which would be made more accessible in the coming days, officials said.