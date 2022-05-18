Delhi govt to meet non-conforming industrial area groups, revamp on agenda
New Delhi: Industries minister Satyendar Jain will hold meetings with associations of 25 non-conforming industrial areas, including Mundka where at least 27 people died in a devastating fire in a commercial building near the industrial area, between Wednesday and Friday to discuss redevelopment of the clusters, including preparation of the layout plans, said senior government officials.
“The meeting has not been called following the fire tragedy. The government has been working on this for some time now. The meeting is to discuss the way forward to redevelop these clusters,” said a senior official from the industries department.
Members of the industrial area associations have said that they have been pushing for redevelopment and expressed hope that the upcoming meetings will address a sticking point related to the preparation of the layout plan -- a task which the associations and the government are putting on each other.
According to a notice dated May 13, seen by HT, the meeting is a “pre-consultation with stakeholders/representatives of societies of notified industrial clusters for preparation of layout plans for the redevelopment of notified non-conforming industrial clusters in Delhi”.
The Delhi government had announced plans to redevelop the 25 industrial areas in its 2022-23 Budget, and the members of the associations had even met deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on May 10 to push their case again.
Confusion over layout plans
While the Delhi government has said that the layouts for redevelopment have to be prepared by the associations of the industrial clusters, the latter says that they don’t have the resources to get the plan made and the power to ask people to give up their land for laying essential infrastructure, such as sewers and widening of roads.
A senior industries department official said, “For the redevelopment of these clusters, layouts have to be prepared. As of now, the responsibility lies with the associations.”
In October last year, the Delhi government decided to extend the deadline for preparing the layouts of the industrial clusters by six months, from December 31, 2021, to June 30, 2022.The decision was taken after associations held a meeting with Jain, who is also the chairman of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), in September 2021.
With less than two months left for the deadline to expire, a senior DSIIDC official said, “It is clear that the associations of industrial areas will prepare the layouts. As for the deadline for submitting the layouts, we still have time. A decision in this regard will be taken soon.”
Industrial associations, however, feel the government needs to take over the task.
“We will go for the meeting. The government needs to get the layouts prepared as the associations can’t do it. We can’t ask people to give up their land for laying essential infrastructure,” said Sunil Chadha, general secretary of Mundka Industrial Area Welfare society.
Joginder Talwar, general secretary of Delhi Manufactures’ Federation, said, “This matter has been hanging fire for over a decade. It is good that the government has shown its intent to redevelop our clusters in the Budget. Now, it should also prepare the plan. We can assist the government. We will again tell the minister about this.”
“The government will have to take the responsibility of preparing the layouts. In a majority of the areas, there are small-scale industries operating with limited manpower in a small area. How can we ask the person to give up a portion of his/her plot for civic infrastructure such as road widening, fire station, etc?” said Talwar.
There are 25 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (areas not marked for industrial activities) in Delhi where the state government has allowed operation of industries, subject to some conditions. The 25 industrial clusters, which have been notified in batches since 2005, operate in areas that are part of rural villages (non-conforming areas) such as Khyala, Peeragarhi, Mundka, Hastsal, Anand Parbat etc. These clusters have been notified for redevelopment by the Delhi government as the areas have 70% or more industries operating in these areas.
According to norms for the redevelopment of clusters of industrial concentration in non-conforming areas, notified in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2021 in 2012, “the redevelopment scheme will have to be prepared by the concerned local body/land-owning agency in consultation with the society (to be formed by the landowners).”
The MPD-2021 mandates that clusters should have a direct approach road of at least 18m width; reserve 10% area for surface parking, loading and unloading; another 10% area for infrastructure requirements such as police post, fire station, pump house etc; and 8% area for parks and other facilities.
Vijay Virmani, president of the Delhi Manufactures’ Federation, an association of non-conforming industrial clusters, said, “Small scale industry owners are already burdened by various permissions that are needed to operate the business. It is difficult for associations to convince everyone to come on board for redevelopment. In this, the government will have to take the lead.”
-
Industry minister to review ongoing projects on two-day visit to Gautam Budh Nagar
Minister for industrial development, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Uttar Pradesh, will be on a two-day visit to review ongoing projects and incumbent targets, beginning May 19. This will be the minister's second Noida visit, after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed its second term in office. During his first visit on April 17, the city's foundation day, Nandi inaugurated projects worth ₹107 crore. Former minister Satish Mahana used to conduct monthly reviews of projects.
-
PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail
In the second such incident in 10 days, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee was arrested while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 54 of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.
-
TPS hearing: Uruli Devachi landowners want residential zone at one place
Following the nod from Pune Municipal Corporation general body in March 2022, the draft plans of two town planning schemes were proposed in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi after incorporating the two areas post merger of 23 villages. After giving a month for suggestions and objections from residents and landowners, the first hearing for TPS was heard at PMC with city engineer Prashant Waghmare and his team on Tuesday.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Panel discusses names of Delhi markets to be chosen for revamp
New Delhi: The five retail markets that the Delhi government is going to select for redevelopment are likely to be from five different parts of the capital so that the growth of businesses and creation of jobs can be distributed across the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The selection committee tasked with choosing five markets for redevelopment on Tuesday deliberated on names of several markets.
