Delhi govt to open 250 new winter shelters for homeless

Ahead of the winter peak, the Delhi government has announced the opening of new night shelters across the city, including 250 temporary shelters, supported by a 24×7 technology-based monitoring system for the homeless. These shelters will collectively accommodate about 2,500 people, with scope for expansion if required. (HT Archive)

The chief minister’s office (CMO), in a statement on November 6, said the initiative is part of the winter action plan, which will operate from November 15 to March 15 at 120 locations across the Capital.

“The government’s objective is that every homeless person should receive shelter and safety. These shelters will collectively accommodate about 2,500 people, with scope for expansion if required,” the CMO said.

In addition to the technology-integrated shelters, a central control room will be set up to coordinate with rescue teams and provide assistance to those in need. GPS-enabled rescue vans will operate daily between 10pm and 4am, transporting homeless individuals to shelters.

The government said it will use a quality- and cost-based system to select agencies responsible for the shelters’ round-the-clock operations, cleanliness, maintenance, fire safety, electrical systems, and security. Attendance of shelter staff will be tracked through Aadhaar-based biometric systems.

Women and children’s shelters will be linked with nearby anganwadi centres to provide access to essential health, nutrition, and educational services, the statement added.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also integrated digital tools for monitoring and rescue operations. The Rain Basera mobile app enables citizens to report or track homeless persons, while the Night Shelter Inspection App (NSIA) monitors shelter operations in real time through GPS tracking and data updates.

“These shelters are not merely roofs over one’s head but symbols of dignity and safety,” said chief minister Rekha Gupta, according to the statement. “Our government is committed to giving every homeless individual an equal opportunity to live with respect.”

At present, Delhi has 197 operational shelters, including 153 for men, 17 for women, 19 for families and children, and eight for special categories such as people affected by HIV, tuberculosis, or drug addiction. The operations are monitored under the supervision of the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee, the Joint Apex Advisory Committee (JAAC), and the Chief Engineer of DUSIB.