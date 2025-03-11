New Delhi, The Art, Culture, and Language Department of Delhi is planning to launch a 360-degree virtual tour of Ghalib ki Haveli in Ballimaran and undertake the conservation of four historic monuments. Delhi govt to organise virtual tour of Ghalib ki Haveli, conserve four monuments

The official told PTI that some monuments are losing their historical importance over time due to lack of proper conservation and to address this, the department has prepared a plan to preserve them.

As part of this initiative, a 360-degree virtual tour of Ghalib ki Haveli will be introduced, allowing visitors to experience the historic site digitally, the official said.

The four monuments set for conservation are the Minar at Hasthsal Village, the Tomb of Sayyid Yasin at ITI Nizamuddin, the Baradari and Tomb at Sadhana Enclave, and the Kos Minar at Badarpur Village, he told PTI.

Speaking to PTI, a historian Pushpesh Pant welcomed the decision, saying, "I am extremely pleased that the Delhi government is taking steps to protect and conserve these forgotten monuments in lesser-known urban villages and settlements."

Pant said that proper signage in four languages Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Urdu will help attract both tourists and locals, encouraging them to reconnect with their endangered heritage.

He also highlighted the historical significance of these sites. The Minar at Hasthsal, also known as the Mini Qutub Minar, is a three-story tower built in 1650 that closely resembles the Qutub Minar in its structure and design. The Tomb of Sayyid Yasin, located inside the Industrial Training Institute , was found to contain a mud grave under its dome.

Explaining the role of Kos Minars, he said these solid brick pillars, plastered with lime, were built during the Mughal era and played a crucial role in communication and travel.

On the other hand, Ghalib ki Haveli, the former residence of 19th-century poet Mirza Ghalib, is now a heritage site. "Tourists who like poetry and shayari will find this experience truly enriching," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.