New Delhi, A structured mechanism for battery lifecycle management will be actively explored under the electric mobility ecosystem, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday. Delhi govt to setup mechanism for battery management under EV Policy: Transport Minister

The Delhi government held a stakeholders conference, inviting suggestions for its draft electric vehicle policy, where the companies also suggested the need to integrate the EV Policy with Delhi's Solar Policy, enhancing sustainability outcomes.

"We are working towards making Delhi the 'EV Capital' of the country. The Delhi EV Policy 2026, when implemented, will increase the number of electric vehicles as well as the supporting infrastructure ecosystem in the capital," Singh said.

This transition will significantly reduce pollution and ensure a healthier and better quality of life for our citizens, he added.

"The consultation was designed to capture evidence-based recommendations from industry stakeholders to support the refinement and finalisation of the draft EV Policy 2026," Singh said.

According to officials, the consultation brought together key stakeholders across the electric mobility ecosystem to deliberate on actionable feedback and recommendations for strengthening the policy framework.

"During the session, it was opined that the stakeholders have a consultation with Delhi Transco Limited to facilitate the adoption of EVs and the installation of a comprehensive public and private charging network," an official said.

The Draft Delhi EV Policy 2026, announced earlier this month, outlines a comprehensive roadmap to scale electric mobility across the national capital.

"Stakeholders highlighted the importance of residential charging infrastructure, with a focus on involving Resident Welfare Associations to address parking constraints and ensure last-mile accessibility," the government said in a statement.

During the conference, the expansion of charging infrastructure across categories, including public, residential, commercial, and fleet segments, was discussed.

Delhi currently has around 9,000 charging points, with an additional 4,000-5,000 points under development, and a target to scale up to 32,000-36,000 charging points in the coming years.

The need for mapping existing infrastructure in coordination with the original manufacturer and operators was emphasised to ensure efficient deployment.

The conference included sessions on two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler manufacturers, power distribution companies and other members of the electric vehicle ecosystem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.