New Delhi, The Delhi government has lined up a series of events across the city to mark the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, with ₹5 lakh allocated to each district and a new initiative for marginalised communities expected to be unveiled during the celebrations. Delhi govt to spend ₹5 lakh per district for Ambedkar Jayanti events; new schemes likely

According to the Social Welfare Department, an approval has been given to organise events at the district level in all 13 districts, an official said, adding that funds will be released to district magistrates for 2026-27 under the scheme meant for observing the birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities.

As part of the commemorations, a two-day 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav' will also be held at India Gate, where several dignitaries are expected to attend and light 'diyas' to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar, he said.

The official informed that non-governmental organisations in each district were allocated around ₹50,000 earlier for such programmes but the events were not organised in a structured manner.

"The department has now enhanced the allocation and taken a more direct role in organising the celebrations to ensure better coordination and impact," the official said.

An exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of Ambedkar will be a key highlight of the programme, featuring photographs, writings, quotes and major works associated with the architect of the Indian Constitution. A book stall by the National Book Trust and other publishers will also be set up, he said.

The event will also recognise individuals from fields such as the judiciary, bureaucracy, healthcare, social work and civil society for their contributions towards the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and for promoting Ambedkar's teachings, he said, and added that a new initiative aimed at supporting marginalised communities is expected to be launched on the occasion.

Additionally, the event will include screenings of a short film titled "Babasaheb's Vision and The State", along with a cultural programme comprising 'Bhim Vandana' choral performances, renditions of iconic songs and group skits depicting Ambedkar's life and ideals, he mentioned.

The official further said that the organisers will also conduct a series of public engagement activities, including signature campaigns themed around constitutional values such as equality and commitment to the Preamble.

A blood donation camp and a mass recitation of an "equality pledge" are planned as part of the outreach.

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