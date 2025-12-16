The Delhi government’s target to serve over 100,000 meals daily at a subsidized rate of ₹5 under the Atal canteen scheme is set to begin on December 25, officials said on Monday. Delhi govt to start Atal Canteens from Dec 25, provide 1 lakh meals daily at ₹ 5 each

According to officials, a budget of ₹118.8 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The meals will be served in two shifts through 100 canteens located across the city, with each canteen catering to around 1,000 people daily. A biometric and token-based system will be implemented to ensure transparency.

“Lunch will be served from 11.30am to 2pm, and dinner between 6.30pm and 9pm. The canteen will provide the meal at ₹5 per thali, and the government will reimburse them ₹25 for each meal. Around 22 bids were received for the project and the government roped in 11 agencies and NGOs,” an official said.

Another official said that around 600 gm of food will be provided in each meal. “There will be consistency in the menu. For example, the Monday lunch will consist of seasonal vegetables, lentils, rice, roti/paratha/chapati, and pickles. The same items may be served for dinner. People will also get rajma or chickpeas with rice,” official explained.

Officials said the budget for the construction of Atal canteens was increased by ₹14.8 crore — from ₹104.2 crore to ₹118.8 crore — due to changes in their designs. The Delhi cabinet had on September 18 approved the proposal to build a total of 100 Atal canteens across more than 500 slum areas of Delhi.”

These Atal canteens have been set up in Shahbad Daulatpur JJ Cluster, Sanjay Camp in Badli, Khadda Basti in Samaypur Badli, H-2 Jahangirpuri slum, near Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Indira Basti in Timarpur, Bhimnagar JJ Cluster, Udyog Nagar JJ Cluster, Arjun Camp slum in Mahipalpur, East Sagarpur slum, Vikaspuri Indira Camp and Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar.