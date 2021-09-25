Delhi govt will cooperate with railway station revamp project: CM Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government will cooperate and coordinate with other agencies, primarily the Union ministry of Railways, in a project aimed at the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Kejriwal’s statement came hours after Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal chaired a project review meeting with the chief minister and senior officials in Central government agencies, public works department and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), among others.

“This is a very important project, especially considering the fact that Delhi is the national capital, and New Delhi railway station is the most crucial railway station in the country. I assure complete cooperation on behalf of the Delhi government to the Railways and all concerned agencies. I hope this project gets completed quickly so we all can see New Delhi railway station become one of the most beautifully developed railway stations soon,” said a statement issued by the CM’s office.

New Delhi railway station is the largest and second busiest railway station in the country and handles approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily and approximately 160-170 million passengers annually, noted the statement.

It further said that the redevelopment project will cover 200,000 square metres and will, among others, involve setting up new pick up and drop zones in view of traffic situation and convenience of passengers; building 40-storey twin towers to house a hotel, offices, retail shops, restaurants and other facilities; a multi-level car parking; and new roads based on fresh designs.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reinforced his support for the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station and said that the Delhi government is committed towards the steadfast redevelopment of the country’s most important railway station. The New Delhi railway station will be redeveloped and upgraded into a world class facility, after which it will boast of splendid beauty. Keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, various facilities will be developed at the railway station,” said a statement issued by the CM’s office.

It further said, “The redevelopment of New Delhi railway station and its surrounding areas shall create state-of-the-art amenities and facilities for passengers, new community space for public, smooth and congestion free connectivity to the station, and most modern commercial areas. The architectural expression of the proposed station is envisaged to carry a signature style, which is relatable to both historic and modern Indian culture to give it a unique identity.”