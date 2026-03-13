New Delhi, The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee on Friday sought the petroleum minister's help in ensuring a steady supply of LPG cylinders to ensure the 'langar' service continues without fail. Delhi gurdwara body writes to govt to ensure steady LPG supply for 'langars'

In a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the DSGMC said the war in West Asia has affected the langar service across gurdwaras for want of LPG because its supply has been "stopped" by the gas agencies.

A DSGMC office-bearer said that although there is a piped natural gas supply in bigger gurdwaras, the smaller ones depend on LPG cylinders for running the langar kitchens.

The DSGMC is a statutory body established under the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, that looks after the religious matters of Sikhs and the upkeep of gurdwaras in the city.

The body looks after the management of several bigger gurdwaras in the national capital, including Sheesh Ganj Sahib, Rakabganj, and Bangla Sahib, where food is served to thousands of people every day.

The letter was signed by DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon.

As a result of the war-fuelled LPG crisis, several restaurants and small eateries across Delhi have temporarily halted operations over the past few days.

From neighbourhood cafes to roadside eateries, operators say the disruption has slowed or forced some establishments to shut temporarily, while others are trying to stretch the limited gas supplies they have left.

The Delhi government on Thursday assured people that the supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, and piped natural gas in the city was normal, and urged them to refrain from panic buying or hoarding.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that there was no scarcity of fuel and officials were carrying out rigorous inspections to curb black-marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.