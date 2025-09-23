Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi HC allows Apollo Hospital to amend lease, levy parking charges

ByShruti Kakkar
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 05:26 am IST

Delhi HC permits Apollo Hospital to amend lease with MCD, enabling it to levy parking charges on vehicles in its premises; petition against “Free Parking” notices disposed.

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Apollo Hospital in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar to amend its lease deed with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), thereby granting permission to levy charges for vehicles parked in the designated parking area.

In the petition, advocate Lalit Bhasin on behalf of the hospital, had asserted that the notices were issued without prior warning. (Shutterstock)
In the petition, advocate Lalit Bhasin on behalf of the hospital, had asserted that the notices were issued without prior warning. (Shutterstock)

A bench of justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order while dealing with the hospital’s petition, challenging MCD’s decision of installing a signage of “Free Parking” outside the hospital’s entry gate and the subsequent show-cause notices.

In the petition, advocate Lalit Bhasin on behalf of the hospital, had asserted that the notices were issued without prior warning.

The division bench of the high court in November 2023 had delivered a verdict in Pacific Development Corporation, ruling that parking fees can be charged by entities in whose premises the parking lot falls. The hospital, therefore, argued that it was entitled to rely on and benefit from that ruling.

However, in its status report dated September 5, 2025, the MCD, represented by Siddharth Gupta, stated that it was essential for the hospital to amend its lease deed with the corporation, noting that a similar requirement had come up in the case of Pacific Mall as well.

Considering the submission, the court permitted the hospital to amend its deed with the MCD. “At this stage, learned counsel for the MCD submits that the lease deed needs to be amended. Accordingly, liberty is granted to the petitioner to get its lease deed with the MCD amended, if so required. Noting the aforesaid, the present writ petition is disposed of,” the court said in its order.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi HC allows Apollo Hospital to amend lease, levy parking charges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On