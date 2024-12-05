Delhi HC chief justice Manmohan bids adieu ahead of SC elevation

Justice Manmohan, chief justice of the Delhi high court, bid an emotional farewell to the institution on Wednesday, ahead of his elevation to the Supreme Court, underlining that his constant endeavour has been to serve the cause of justice to the best of his ability and increase public’s faith in the judicial system. Justice Manmohan. (HT Photo)

In his farewell speech, he underscored the intent behind administration of justice and said that the same is not about delivering verdicts but understanding human stories behind each case, empathy and compassion.

“I have witnessed the transformative power of the law, seen it heal wounds, right wrongs and restore faith. Administering justice is not just about delivering verdicts; it is about understanding the human stories behind each case, about empathy and compassion,” chief justice Manmohan said at the farewell reference in a courtroom packed with former judges including Vipin Sanghi, Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, GS Sistani, lawyers and his family members.

He added, “Justice has been, and continues to be, a constant endeavour and while serving on the bench, I have always tried to ensure that public faith in the judicial system is increased. After all, the real efficacy and credibility of a judicial system is measured by the public faith that it enjoys. I cannot say whether I have succeeded in achieving the same and honestly, that judgment never lies with the judge. But I can say with certainty that I have felt a great sense of satisfaction in serving the cause of justice to the best of my ability.”

On November 28, the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, recommended justice Manmohan’s elevation.

The five-member collegium, also comprising justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka, underscores a blend of considerations, including seniority, merit, integrity and the need to maintain adequate representation of the Delhi high court in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the government had announced Justice Manmohan’s appointment as the judge of the Supreme Court.

In his farewell speech, he expressed deep affection for the Delhi high court, calling it his home.

“Delhi high court has been home, a place where I have found purpose, passion and a sense of belonging. Thank you for being a part of my journey. As I proceed to the Supreme Court of India, I can confidently say that this Court shall always hold a special place in my life. The experiences and learnings of this court shall continue to guide me in the journey that lies ahead.”

Justice Manmohan’s journey to the highest court is marked by an illustrious legal career.

Born on December 17, 1962, in Delhi to the late Jagmohan, a noted bureaucrat and politician, he completed his schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and graduated with a BA (Hons) in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi. After earning his law degree from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1987, justice Manmohan began practicing law, specialising in civil, criminal, constitutional and arbitration matters.

In 2003, the Delhi high court designated him a senior advocate, recognising his expertise in high-profile cases such as the Dabhol Power Company dispute and the Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter. Appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi high court in 2008 and confirmed as a permanent Judge in 2009, justice Manmohan steadily ascended the judicial ranks.

Following justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s elevation to the Supreme Court in November 2023, justice Manmohan served as the acting chief justice before being sworn in as the full-time chief justice of the Delhi high court on September 29, 2024.

Justice Manmohan’s tenure at the Delhi high court had significant rulings that have far-reaching implications, impacting not just the parties involved, but society as a whole.

In 2014, his bench had held that the government cannot cite financial crunch as a reason for not fulfilling its obligation in treating rare diseases and must at the bare minimum ensure access of essential medicines to individuals for rare diseases like enzyme replacement. In 2020, his bench gave a slew of directions to bridge the digital divide and to end digital apartheid holding that every child has a right to access digital education during Covid-19.

He also led significant judicial interventions in public administration.

In February 2024, his bench ordered a review of Delhi’s state-run hospitals, aiming to optimise medical infrastructure. His April directives to streamline the city’s drainage system and address encroachments on Yamuna floodplains emphasised environmental protection and urban management. In August, his bench constituted a committee headed by Delhi’s chief secretary to improve Delhi’s infrastructure and a ruling by his bench had directed for cleaning up properties defaced during the Delhi university elections prior to counting of votes.