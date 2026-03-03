Delhi HC: Clean toilets in court complex basic need for functional justice

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that clean and accessible washrooms in the court complex are not peripheral amenities but foundational requirement of a functional justice system. The court observed while disposing of a petition highlighting the deplorable conditions of washrooms in the lawyers’ chamber block in Saket district court (HT)

A bench of justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, in his February 25 order, released later, observed that court complexes are not merely physical structures but constitutional spaces where citizens seek justice and judicial officers, advocates, and staff perform public functions, and thus the infrastructure of such institutions must meet minimum standards aligned with constitutional values.

“The state of washrooms in court complexes bears directly upon the dignity, health, and equality of the citizens of the country. The infrastructure of such spaces must reflect the minimum standards consistent with constitutional values,” the court said in its ruling, released on February 28.

It added, “Equality under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution is not secured by formal declarations alone; it requires institutional arrangements that accommodate basic biological realities. Clean and accessible washrooms are, therefore, to be considered not as peripheral amenities but as foundational requirements of a functional justice system.”

The court observed while disposing of a petition filed by a woman advocate, highlighting the deplorable and unhygienic conditions of the washroom facilities in the lawyers’ chamber block in Saket district court.

In her plea filed in 2024, the advocate had contended that although she had submitted a representation highlighting critical issues, including non-functional toilet seats, inadequate water supply, and the state of washroom doors, the authorities had failed to either respond or take remedial action.

This came after counsel for the Public Works Department (PWD) assured the court that all necessary steps had been taken in compliance with the September 1, 2025, order, whereby the PWD was directed to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of existing toilets in the court complexes at Dwarka and Saket.

It was further undertaken that the PWD would ensure that the women’s washrooms across all court complexes are kept clean and hygienic.