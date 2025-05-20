Delhi HC closes contempt plea after govt ssues SOP for bomb threats

The Delhi high court on Monday closed a contempt petition against the city’s chief secretary and police commissioner after the Directorate of Education (DoE) circulated a detailed 115‑point standard operating procedure (SoP) and checklist for handling bomb threats in schools. Justice Anish Dayal accepted DoE standing counsel Sameer Vashisht’s submission that the SoP, issued Friday, “has been sent to all stakeholders”.

Justice Anish Dayal accepted DoE standing counsel Sameer Vashisht’s submission that the SoP, issued Friday, “has been sent to all stakeholders with directions that it should be complied with” and noted Delhi Police would issue an “updated circular” to mirror the protocol at every police station. Additional director Shreya Singhal told the court a circular to all schools was already uploaded on the DoE website. “In this view of the matter, the petition is disposed of,” the judge said.

Advocate Arpit Bhargava had sought contempt action, arguing officials ignored the court’s November 14 order that gave the government eight weeks to draft a bomb threat action plan. He said no mechanism was communicated even as hoax threats multiplied. Earlier this month the court summoned senior police and education officers, calling the scares “serious” and disruptive.

During Monday’s hearing, justice Dayal declined Bhargava’s plea to order curbs on dark-web or VPN (virtual private network) use in hoax threats: “These are serious issues which have to be dealt with by the executive, and they know the concern. We cannot, at your behest, direct the executive to carry out this in a particular manner.”

The new SOP mandates that schools must conduct regular mock drills, install CCTV, enforce strict access control and file a monthly safety checklist with district authorities. “Heads of schools will lead emergency responses, coordinating with police, fire services, and disaster management teams. Further, teachers will receive training to guide evacuations, while students are supposed to follow safety protocols and report suspicious activities,” Mohinder Pal, additional director of education, stated in the order. Delhi Police must cordon areas, manage crowds and assess threats; fire services remain on standby; traffic officers clear evacuation routes. None of these agencies may handle explosives, it added.

The SoP also covers government-aided, minority and recognised unaided private schools and sets out prevention, preparation, response and recovery measures. It further tasks Delhi Police with issuing an updated circular so field officers “know their responsibilities”, the court recorded.