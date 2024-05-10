Delhi HC expresses concern over rise in online banking frauds

The Delhi high court (HC) has expressed concerns over the proliferation of online banking frauds saying that though online banking services have become ubiquitous, it has paved way for unscrupulous elements to prey upon public’s trust and naivety by engaging in fraudulent activities. The six-page judgement was released by the Delhi high court on Thursday. (Representative file photo)

“This court observes with grave concern - the proliferation of cyber frauds, wherein the accused exploit the vulnerability of gullible individuals, particularly those enticed due to the prevalent reliance on online banking services. In contemporary times, the advent of online banking has become ubiquitous, rendering it indispensable for numerous financial transactions. However, this convenience has unfortunately paved the way for unscrupulous elements to engage in fraudulent activities, preying upon the trust and naivety of the public,” held justice Amit Mahajan, in a six-page judgement released on Thursday.

The court lamented the rising instances of cyber fraud while dealing with a plea filed by a man seeking pre-arrest bail in a FIR registered against him for allegedly duping a woman of approximately ₹5 lakh.

In the FIR, the woman stated that she had received a call from a man who purportedly acted as a bank manager and sought details for accessing a portal to update her PAN card.

The woman further stated that she received a notification regarding withdrawal of ₹4,98,860/- from her bank account, as soon as she shared the details.

In the petition before the high court, the man had asserted that he had already returned the money to the complainant.

Delhi Police represented by additional public prosecutor (APP) Ajay Vikram Singh opposed the bail arguing that the man along with other accused had cheated various other persons.

Singh said that even though the FIR was registered on the complaint given by one person, the police was also trying to trace the other complainants from whose accounts the money was transferred into the applicant’s accounts.

Consequently, the court refused to grant anticipatory bail, ruling that the material presented by the police including digital records and communication established “prima facie” involvement of the man in the offence.

The judge said that grant of prearrest bail would impede further probe.

“Given the pattern of conduct and the serious implications of the offences as alleged, there is a justified concern regarding the applicant’s potential influence over the evidence and the possibility of committing similar offences if not detained,” the court noted.