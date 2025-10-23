Delhi HC judge becomes first Indian to chair WIPO advisory board of judges

In a first for India and the Asian region, Delhi High Court judge justice Prathiba M Singh has been appointed chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) advisory board of judges for the 2025–27 term, marking a significant recognition of India’s growing influence in global intellectual property jurisprudence.

WIPO, a specialised agency of the United Nations, works to promote and protect intellectual property (IP) worldwide. Its advisory board of judges is a high-level international forum comprising judges from across jurisdictions with deep expertise in IP law. The board guides WIPO’s engagement with judiciaries globally, ensuring its initiatives respond to the needs of courts across diverse legal systems.

Justice Singh’s appointment has drawn wide appreciation from senior government leaders and institutions.

“Justice Prathiba M. Singh of @DelhiHighCourt appointed as Chair of the @WIPO’s Advisory Board of Judges (2025-2027). As Chair, she leads a group of international judges providing guidance and direction to WIPO’s work with judiciaries in the field of #IP!,” India at UN, Geneva, said in a post on X.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday described the appointment as a landmark moment for the country. “Congratulations, Justice Pratibha Singh, on achieving a ‘first for India and the Asian region’ milestone. Justice Singh has worked extensively on intellectual property matters and has authored a peer-reviewed two-volume book on patent law. A remarkable contribution to jurisprudence,” she posted on X.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal called the appointment a matter of national pride. “...This prestigious appointment is a moment of great pride for Bharat and reflects the nation’s growing global stature in the field of intellectual property. It will further strengthen India’s engagement with @WIPO and contribute to building a resilient, innovation-driven IP ecosystem worldwide,” Goyal posted on X.

Justice Singh was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court in 2017 and served as the chairperson and presiding judge of the court’s first-ever intellectual property division in 2021-22.

A member of the Bar since 1991, she has regularly appeared before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, the IP Appellate Board, and the Indian Patent Office. Her advisory contributions include reforms to streamline the copyright office and patent examination processes, and assisting parliamentary committees on legislative amendments in the field of IP.

She currently also serves as co-chair of the World Health Organization’s working group on regulatory considerations on AI in health