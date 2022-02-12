Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC lets Navneet Kalra travel abroad on furnishing 50L security
delhi news

Delhi HC lets Navneet Kalra travel abroad on furnishing 50L security

Justice Yogesh Khanna said the businessman will file an undertaking/affidavit that during the pendency of his petition, he shall not dispose of any of his property that was seized by ED.
Businessman Navneet Kalra is an accused in a case of alleged black-marketing of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of the Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Friday permitted businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in a case of alleged black-marketing of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of the Covid-19, to travel abroad for attending eye wear industry events, after depositing a security amount of 50 lakh.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, while hearing Kalra’s plea against the lookout circular (LoC) issued against him by the enforcement directorate (ED), said the businessman will also file an undertaking/affidavit that during the pendency of his petition, he shall not dispose of any of his property that was seized by ED.

The LoC was issued in a money laundering case being probed by the ED against which Kalra had moved the court, seeking permission to attend two eye wear exhibitions in Dubai and Italy’s Milan.

Appearing for ED, its counsel Asheesh Jain opposed the grant of any interim relief to Kalra.

Kalra’s counsel Gurinder Pal Singh said the petitioner has cooperated with the investigation and has not been summoned since June 8 last year. He said Kalra would comply with any condition imposed by the court to enable him to attend these events, which are essential for his eye wear business.

RELATED STORIES

“The petitioner shall furnish 50 lakh security to the satisfaction of the registrar general of the high court. The petitioner shall file an undertaking/affidavit with respondent no 3 (ED) and the registrar general of this court that he shall not dispose of any property seized by respondent no 3 during the pendency of the petition. The petitioner is allowed to travel to Dubai to participate in the SAFILO event in Dubai from February 15, 2022, to February 23, 2022, and to the MIDO event in Milan from April 27, 2022, to May 5, 2022,” the court ordered.

The court also asked the Central government to inform the petitioner within three days if there are any other LOCs in his name. It granted time to ED and the Union government to file their response and listed the case for further hearing to August 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi hc order delhi delhi news covid-19 coronavirus enforcement directorate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP