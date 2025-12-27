Delhi HC orders Centre, police to fast-track extradition, trial of US-based man in fraud case

Nearly 16 years after a woman first filed a complaint, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre, Delhi Police, and a trial court to expedite the extradition and trial of a United States-based man accused of cheating his wife of ₹1.26 crore. The trial court issued an extradition order in January 2015 and framed charges the following month.

The man, a California resident from at least 25 years working for a multinational company, has been declared a proclaimed offender and is subject to an Interpol Red Corner Notice, people aware of the case details said.

According to police, the couple married in 2000 and moved to the United States, where they had two daughters. The woman returned to India with their children in 2008. She alleges that later that year, her mother-in-law took the daughters back to the US without her consent. When she attempted to access her savings account in 2009, she discovered only ₹10,000 remained –alleging in her complaint to police, seen by HT, that over ₹1.2 crore had been withdrawn without her authorisation.

An FIR was registered with the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in 2009 under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. A charge sheet was filed by 2013, and in 2015, Delhi Police sought the man’s extradition from the US. The trial court issued an extradition order in January 2015 and framed charges the following month.

Progress, however, stalled for years, prompting the complainant to approach the Delhi High Court earlier this year. The court noted that the trial has been pending since 2016 and directed the trial court to conclude proceedings within a year.

In its December 22 order, accessed by HT, the high court observed that the accused has been joining related contempt proceedings via video conference and is fully aware of the pending trial, yet continues to evade judicial process.

The court directed the Union of India to expedite his extradition.

“In so far as extradition is concerned, it is quite evident that he is joining the contempt proceedings through VC and is well-aware of the proceedings pending against him in the learned trial court and is intentionally evading the process of the court. He has already been declared proclaimed offender,” the order read.

A red corner notice, issued against him and valid until 2029, remains in effect. A look out circular was also issued in 2018.

The wife’s petition detailed allegations of “extreme cruelty, humiliation and harassment” by her husband and his family. In separate maintenance proceedings, the husband claimed financial strain due to supporting their two daughters and accused her of misappropriating the children’s education funds. The wife countered that he earns over ₹2.5 crore annually and has consistently failed to provide court-ordered maintenance.