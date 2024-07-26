Delhi HC orders MCD to transfer funds for uniforms by August 15

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to transfer cash into the accounts of approximately 1,37,241 students studying in its schools to buy uniforms, as expeditiously as possible, by August 15. The court was addressing a plea filed by a non-profit organisation, Social Jurist, highlighting the plight of students in schools run by MCD and directorate of education, who are without textbooks and studying in poor conditions. (HT Photo)

A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued the order after perusing a report filed by the deputy director of education, MCD, on Wednesday that stated that the department has transferred an amount of ₹1,100 for purchase of uniform to each account of 560,348 out of 6,97,589 students enrolled in MCD schools.

The report added that an amount of ₹300 per child has been provided to 579,440 students having operational bank accounts for purchase of notebooks and stationery.

In its five-page report, the director of education stated that it also supplied textbooks to all MCD schools by Samagra Shiksha Delhi from classes 1 to 5, and even to students who rejoined schools that reopened after the summer vacation.

“The DOE has filed a status report dated July 24, 2024. A perusal of the report indicates that 137,241 students have not received subsidy for purchase of uniforms. MCD is directed to ensure that either the uniforms or the cash subsidy is transferred into the accounts of 137,000 students as expeditiously as possible but not later than 15 August,” the court said in its order.

The court was addressing a plea filed by a non-profit organisation, Social Jurist, highlighting the plight of students in schools run by MCD and directorate of education, who are without textbooks and studying in poor conditions.

During the hearing on Friday, the NGO represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal asserted that five MCD run schools, including the ones in Mangolpuri, Karkardooma and Khajoori Chowk, had shortage of desks, benches and teachers. He also asserted that most of the students were studying in tin-shed schools with broken desks and benches, and thus urged the court to direct MCD to replace the broken desks and provide adequate number of teachers in the schools. He further prayed for replacing all tin classrooms/shades by all-weather school building and further provide maintenance funds to all MCD schools.

Considering the contentions, the court also directed the deputy director of education, MCD, to visit the aforesaid schools and file a status report within four weeks, indicating the remedial measure that he intended to take. The court also directed the official to supply desks and chairs to all the students at the earliest.