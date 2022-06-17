Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC refuses pre-arrest bail to spa owner accused of sex racketing
Delhi HC refuses pre-arrest bail to spa owner accused of sex racketing

The Delhi high court refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of running a sex racket from her massage parlour in Adarsh Nagar area
Published on Jun 17, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of running a sex racket from her massage parlour in Adarsh Nagar area.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said considering the grave nature of the allegations, there was no grounds for anticipatory bail in the case.

“Considering the evidence on record, it appears that a racket of illegal sexual activities was carried out on the pretext of the massage parlour and young girls were induced to extend sexual favours. The same also duly stands supported by the statement of ‘K’ (a witness) recorded under Section 161 CrPC… The application is accordingly dismissed,” said the court in its order dated June 13.

The prosecution opposed the bail application and told the court that one of the workers at the massage parlour informed them that she was forced to make sexual relations with the clients by the co-accused in the case as well as by the present applicant, who is the owner of the massage parlour.

The accused had contended that she has been falsely accused of running a massage parlour illegally with the co-accused and forcing girls to have sexual relations with clients.

She contended that in the initial FIR in the case, no role was alleged to her and it was the co-accused who was alleged to have inappropriately touched the complainant.

The FIR in the case was registered by the Adarsh Nagar police station for the alleged commission of offences under sections 370(Trafficking of person)/354-A (Sexual harassment) /509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the (modesty of a woman) /34 (common intention) IPC.

The prosecution said as per the statement of the complainant, the co-accused had induced her with a handsome salary to provide sexual favours to clients.

The court was told that during investigations, it was revealed that the co-accused was communicating with the applicant to show the girls to the clients via video calls.

