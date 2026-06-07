Delhi HC refuses to order fresh bar council polls amid allegation of malpractice

The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to order fresh elections for the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) after alleged manipulation of ballot papers by a counting staff during the previous polling in February this year. In its 85-page verdict, the Delhi HC bench directed that the vote counting should recommence with safeguards from where it stopped, pursuant to the Supreme Court’s May 18 order staying the counting. (File Photo/PTI)

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Tejas Karia said that the manipulation of certain ballot papers by a member of the counting staff did not justify ordering a fresh election merely because the tampering was detected during the counting process.

The court observed that such cases must be addressed in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules and the BCI Guidelines. The appropriate course was to rectify the affected ballots as per the established framework rather than direct a re-poll.

“Accordingly, we are of the view that the manipulation of ballot papers by a member of the counting staff must be dealt with in the manner prescribed by the BCD Rules and the BCI Guidelines instead of directing re-polling as demanded by the petitioners, especially having considered the effect of such manipulation and applicable the BCD Rules and the BCI Guidelines that already provide adequate safeguards for counting votes in cases involving tampered ballot papers,” the court said in its verdict.

Also read: 3-year-old girl, rare disease, and a 'constitutional right': Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on funding plea

It added, “No prejudice would, therefore, be caused to any candidate if effect is given to the true intention of the voter in accordance with those provisions. Consequently, the entire BCD election does not warrant a fresh poll merely because such manipulated ballot papers were identified during the counting process.”

In its 85-page verdict, the bench directed that the vote counting should recommence with safeguards from where it stopped, pursuant to the Supreme Court’s May 18 order staying the counting.

Besides, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the exercise, the court ordered that before counting resumes, all ballot papers currently kept in open baskets, whether stored in cloth bags or otherwise, be transferred to lockable boxes or bags. These containers must remain locked during every break and at the end of each counting day, it added.

The court further directed the installation of a high-resolution camera directly above the counting table to ensure that every ballot paper is captured clearly and in its entirety. The court also said that the entire counting process will be continuously videographed without interruption and live-streamed for all contesting candidates and their authorised representatives.

Also read: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of woman constable in ₹7 lakh extortion case

The court issued the order while hearing petitions filed by four advocates who had contested the elections, seeking a fresh poll. They alleged ballot tampering and various irregularities in the conduct of the elections, including a lack of transparency and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The elections, conducted between February 21 and 23 at the Delhi High Court premises, were mired in controversy after the Delhi Police registered an FIR over the alleged tampering. An internal inquiry by the bar council reportedly found evidence of manipulation intended to benefit a particular candidate.

A total of 221 candidates contested for 23 seats, with the elected members set to serve a five-year term. The counting of votes, which began on March 7 at the S-Block of the Delhi High Court, was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court on May 18, which also transferred the related petitions to the high court for adjudication.

In its ruling, the court further directed that any ballot paper bearing erasures, overwriting, corrections, additions, or other suspicious variations shall be segregated and kept in sealed bundles or packets marked as “doubtful ballots”.

“Such doubtful ballots, including the 27 ballot papers that have already been identified as manipulated, shall be placed before the learned Additional Solicitor General to determine how they are to be counted and record brief reasons for each decision. The decision of the learned ASG shall be final, and the preferences shall be allocated accordingly. The doubtful ballots and the recorded reasons shall be preserved separately,” the order said.