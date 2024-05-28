Delhi HC reserves verdict on BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail plea in excise case

The Delhi high court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha’s petition seeking bail in cases related to Delhi liquor excise policy. The plea highlighted that the probe agencies’ investigation was compromised. (ANI photo)

The verdict was reserved by a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11, while she was lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the parallel case registered by ED.

The plea highlighted that the probe agencies’ investigation was compromised.

Also Read:ED opposes Kavitha’s bail plea, says she ‘destroyed evidence’

The BRS leader was appealing against the city court’s order rejecting her bail application.

On May 6, the city court while denying her bail in the case registered by ED ruled that there appeared to be a “prima facie” case indicating Kavitha’s involvement in the commission of the offense of money laundering in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

While rejecting bail in the CBI case, the court had ruled that her role “prima facie” appeared as that of a key conspirator in the collection and payment of upfront money to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through co-accused to get favourable provisions in the excise policy.