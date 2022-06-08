Delhi HC sentences 3 men to jail till death for raping minor
Noting that the gang-rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Ramesh Nagar in 2012 was done in the most “brutal and diabolic manner”, the Delhi high court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment (for the remainder of their natural lives) to three persons convicted of the crime.
While upholding the trial court judgment of October 16, 2020, a bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna said imprisonment for the remainder of their lives would be an appropriate sentence given the facts of the case.
Observing that the death sentence has not been awarded by the trial court, the bench said, “...the three appellants have been convicted of the gang rape and murder of a minor aged 3 years, thereby brutally mutilating her private parts and smothering her. In the present case, death sentence has not been awarded by the trial court. However, the sentence of life which would ordinarily be up to fourteen years after remissions would be highly inadequate, unjust and unfair to the victim.”
The court said though the trial court could not have qualified the life imprisonment awarded by it as “the remainder of the natural life of the convicts”, the high court said it can award the same sentence on consideration of facts of the case.
According to the prosecution, police received information on January 6, 2012, about the body of a girl, aged about 3-4 years, being found in a drain in Ramesh Nagar by a municipal employee who was cleaning the drain.The autopsy showed that the child was raped and then smothered to death. Police investigation revealed that a man named Jamahir, who was known to the child’s family, had taken her with her parents’ consent to an under-construction building where he, along with his two friends -- Birbal and Raj Kumar -- raped and murdered her. All three were arrested and the trial court later awarded them life imprisonment for the crime, which the convicts appealed before the high court.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
