Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets

Sanitation workers of the civic body were on strike for most of January, demanding their salaries, which they claim they had not been paid since October.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation why police cases were not filed against sanitation workers who dumped garbage on streets of Model Town last month.

Sanitation workers of the civic body were on strike for most of January, demanding their salaries, which they claim they had not been paid since October. The matter was resolved on Saturday, when the corporation released the pending wages.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.

“If strike is over and work is going on, then he need not join,” the court said.

Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
delhi news

Schools kick off prep as parents, students welcome exam schedule

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 AM IST
While CBSE had announced in December that exams would be conducted between May and June 2021, on Tuesday it released the date sheet for the board examinations.
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
delhi news

Front line staff to get Covid jabs later this week; 77 centres added

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 AM IST
"The govt should stress the vaccine is for prevention and India is yet to witness a second wave like several other countries," Dr Namrata Makkar of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital said.
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
delhi news

Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The ministry of home affairs (MHA), which oversees the policing of the Capital, said that Delhi Police have registered 39 cases between September and December 2020 against the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was held in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.(HT Photo | Representational image)
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was held in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.(HT Photo | Representational image)
delhi news

Over 50% exposure to Sars-Cov-2 in 10 of 11 city districts: Sero survey in Delhi

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last survey, held in October.
Around 200 to 250 BJP workers had allegedly vandalised the DJB headquarters in broad daylight, the plea said.(PTI)
Around 200 to 250 BJP workers had allegedly vandalised the DJB headquarters in broad daylight, the plea said.(PTI)
delhi news

Court asks police to file report in vandalism at DJB office

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar asked the SHO of the police station concerned to file the report and posted the matter for further hearing on February 15.
The DMRC, it is learnt, has been incurring operational losses since it resumed services on September 7 last year.(PTI)
The DMRC, it is learnt, has been incurring operational losses since it resumed services on September 7 last year.(PTI)
delhi news

DMRC asks Centre, states to cover Covid-19 induced losses

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The DMRC had written to the Centre and the Delhi government in November last year too in this regard.
A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the tractor rally on January 26.(AP)
A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the tractor rally on January 26.(AP)
delhi news

14 tractors seized for R-Day violence, 80 more identified, say Delhi Police

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Police said the tractors were used to break through the barricades and buses stationed by the police on the roads to stop protesting farmers from deviating from the agreed-upon routes for the rally.
Tikait said the ongoing stir against the three new farm laws will continue till the legislations are repealed.(HT Photo)
Tikait said the ongoing stir against the three new farm laws will continue till the legislations are repealed.(HT Photo)
delhi news

'Kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi': Rakesh Tikait coins new slogan

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:45 AM IST
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws for over two months.
Currently, police use canes, water cannons and tear gas shells for riot control and metal batons have not been a part of their riot gear.(ANI)
Currently, police use canes, water cannons and tear gas shells for riot control and metal batons have not been a part of their riot gear.(ANI)
delhi news

Metal batons, just an experiment, say Delhi Police after pictures go viral

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Apart from photographs of metal baton-wielding personnel, pictures of policemen drilling iron nails on to the roads and heavily barricading them were also widely circulated.
Kejriwal emphasised the need for government and private schools to work together.(PTI)
Kejriwal emphasised the need for government and private schools to work together.(PTI)
delhi news

Nursery admissions in Delhi soon: CM Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Officials of Delhi government’s education department had said they were considering skipping admissions to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 — in view of Covid-19.
Puniya was barred from leaving the country without informing the court.(PTI)
Puniya was barred from leaving the country without informing the court.(PTI)
delhi news

Journalist Mandeep Puniya arrested at Singhu protest site gets bail

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:55 AM IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba said, “It is well settled legal principle of law that bail is a rule and jail is an exception.”
At least 15 carcasses of crows were found on the Red Fort premises in early January and some of them were sent to a laboratory in Punjab for tests.(ANI)
At least 15 carcasses of crows were found on the Red Fort premises in early January and some of them were sent to a laboratory in Punjab for tests.(ANI)
delhi news

Red Fort shut indefinitely to prevent spread of bird flu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:01 AM IST
"Red Fort, Delhi, shall remain closed to public and general visitors until further order as a measure to control the spread of avian influenza," the ASI order said.
delhi news

Haryana, UP, Rajasthan to submit report on action taken against polluting vehicles every two months, Centre tells SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
To curb air pollution in Delhi, even the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana will have to submit reports on action taken against polluting diesel vehicles that are over 10 years old and petrol vehicles that are over 15 years old
“Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius from February 5 onwards when the disturbance moves away,” said Kuldeep Srivastava of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).(HT Photo)
“Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius from February 5 onwards when the disturbance moves away,” said Kuldeep Srivastava of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).(HT Photo)
delhi news

Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:38 AM IST
The minimum temperature in the city on Tuesday rose to 6.2°C, as against 5.3°C on Monday.
