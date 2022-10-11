Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC tells agencies to give nod for installing CCTVs

Delhi HC tells agencies to give nod for installing CCTVs

Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:40 PM IST

A HC bench, while hearing a plea it had initiated itself (suo motu) on the security and safety of women in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, said that all the agencies should give the permission within four weeks.

ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed the land owning and civic agencies in the city to expedite granting permission for installing the cables for 6,630 CCTV cameras across the state.

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, while hearing a plea it had initiated itself (suo motu) on the security and safety of women in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, said that all the agencies should give the permission within four weeks.

The court also made Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) a party to the proceedings in the suo moto Public Interest Litigation after advocate Anuj Aggarwal, for the Delhi government, told the court that the company (BEL) should be made a party for its direct accountability as it has been hired for installing the CCTV cameras.

The counsel told the court that BEL has floated tenders for the installation of the cameras, and the matter has been delayed due to the pending permissions.

In 2019, the court directed the Delhi government and city police to prepare an action plan to make the national capital safe for women, while also asking them to light up all “dark spots”.

