Delhi HC to hear BJP plea on 12 CAG reports on Tuesday

Seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have approached the Delhi high court seeking directions to forward 12 reports prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

On Monday, the counsel for the MLAs urged a bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela to list the plea for Tuesday, to which the bench agreed.

In their plea filed through advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, the MLAs including leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan claimed that the CAG reports from 2017-18 to 2020-21 were pending with chief minister Atishi, who also holds the finance portfolio. It said that the documents, despite LG’s request, have not been sent for tabling before the assembly.

The deliberate suppression of vital information, the plea claimed, not only violated democratic principles but also prevents proper scrutiny of government action and expenditures, raising serious questions about the government’s financial proprietary, transparency and accountability.

It went on to add that though the MLAs in the past had approached the chief minister, the chief secretary and the speaker about it, no action has been taken till date.

“The delay is not merely a procedural oversight but a serious violation of our constitutional obligations. But no action has been taken till date. According to the information available in public, the Office of the CAG has been forwarding the audit reports of the state finances and performance on various sectors related to governance in Delhi, in accordance with the constitutional and statutory provisions,” the plea said.