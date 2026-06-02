Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi house collapses due to LPG blast days after Saket tragedy; residents feared trapped

    The building collapse in Delhi's Mukundpur area comes days after another building collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab near Saket metro station. 

    Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 11:10 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    At least six people were injured and many were feared trapped after a single-storey house reportedly collapsed in Delhi's Mukundpur area in an LPG blast on Tuesday morning.

    The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. (HT File photo)
    The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. (HT File photo)

    "We got information that a blast took place and a building collapsed due to which some people are trapped. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations," an official of the Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. Five rescue vehicles are reportedly at the collapse site.

    Also Read: A phone call helped save a man trapped in collapse rubble in Saidulajab

    Six people have reportedly been injured in the incident, and their current condition will be clear following a medical examination. The building where the accident occurred was used for polishing utensils, ANI reported, citing police.

    The building collapse in Delhi's Mukundpur area comes days after another building collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab near Saket metro station, killing at least six people.

    At around 7pm on Saturday, a six-storey building collapsed and fell onto a neighbouring canteen. The building's owner, 71-year-old Karamveer Zaildar was later arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct with respect to buildings and causing hurt.

    The house collapse took place at Western Marg, Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station.

    Days after the collapse that killed six people, an HT report revealed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had booked the structure, but no action was taken. The process of “booking” in this case refers to a designation allotted to building that have violated regulatory norms.

    The incident sparked fury among residents and families of those killed, and renewed calls for checking the status of some constructions in the national capital.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi House Collapses Due To LPG Blast Days After Saket Tragedy; Residents Feared Trapped
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes