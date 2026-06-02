Delhi house collapses due to LPG blast days after Saket tragedy; residents feared trapped

At least six people were injured and many were feared trapped after a single-storey house reportedly collapsed in Delhi's Mukundpur area in an LPG blast on Tuesday morning. The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. (HT File photo)

"We got information that a blast took place and a building collapsed due to which some people are trapped. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations," an official of the Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. Five rescue vehicles are reportedly at the collapse site.

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Six people have reportedly been injured in the incident, and their current condition will be clear following a medical examination. The building where the accident occurred was used for polishing utensils, ANI reported, citing police.