Delhi: In 99.5% rape cases this year, victim knew perpetrator
Of the 1,189 cases of rape registered till July 31 this year, in only six instances the perpetrators were unknown to the victims, Delhi Police data shows.
According to the data, in 42.89% of the total cases, family friends were found to be the culprits and other acquaintances were suspects in 31.29% cases. In 10.09% of the cases, neighbours were suspects and co-workers or employers were found to be involved in 2.86% cases.
Overall, 1,189 cases of rape were registered till July 31 this year compared to 1,133 in the same duration last year, the data shows.
Suman Nalwa, deputy commissioner of police (public relations), said sexual assault is a criminal as well as social problem. “The sick mentality cannot be wished away. But, we have to ensure that our children and young women are aware that they can approach the police and know about our helpline numbers. Secondly, parents and guardians need to talk to our youngsters about ‘the good and the bad touch’ and notice changes in their behaviour and to instil confidence in them. The Delhi Police takes these crimes seriously, and make all efforts to solve these cases. Since most of these crimes happen behind the walls, the police only come to know about these incidents as and when they are reported,” she said.
Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2), said in order to make the police more accessible for women victims of violence, more women officers are posted in field, pink booths have been set up, dark spots are identified and intensive patrolling is done in such areas, women help desks function round the clock in the police stations and special helpline numbers for women have been set up. “All crimes against women are taken seriously and all out efforts are made to ensure not only that the culprits are brought to book but also that maximum punishment is meted out to them.” he said.
Jayashree Velankar, the director of Jagori – a Delhi-based NGO working for women empowerment --- said the fact that persons known to women are targeting them is an indicator that ”the culture of impunity is all pervasive”.
Velankar said that in cases where the perpetrators are known to the victims and their family, the women are discouraged from approaching the police. “A woman is dissuaded the moment she steps out to seek justice, even if it is not rape and questioned for destroying the family honour.”
She added that a prompt action by the police, faster investigation and conviction can play the real deterrent in such cases. “Many rapes can be prevented if the accused are brought to justice faster. Police should come up with serious strategies to deal with them. Also, another reason why the police doesn’t promptly register the case is that increase number of cases means an extra workload. The police officers get promotions for solving different crimes such as robbery, dacoity, etc but solving crime against women doesn’t bring them anything. So, they bank on the theory that if there are no cases, there are no crimes,” she said.
Jitendra Kumar Jha, Supreme Court lawyer who represented the December 16 gang rape victim’s family, said that the number of rape cases registered after the shocking 2012 case, went up suddenly. “The entire justice system is required to be streamlined. Scientific recording of statements of witnesses and investigation and timebound filing of charge sheet must be made mandatory. Fast-track courts must conclude trial within six months and appeals or special leave petitions must be decided within one year. These measures will certainly bring the crime graph down,” he said.
-
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
-
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
-
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
