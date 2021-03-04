IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi is second among five worst cities in terms of public transport availability
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi is second among five worst cities in terms of public transport availability

When it comes to public transport and mobility, Delhi has fared poorly on Ease of Living Index, 2020, the rankings of which were released by Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST

When it comes to public transport and mobility, Delhi has fared poorly on Ease of Living Index, 2020, the rankings of which were released by Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday. In fact, the lack of adequate public transport options put Delhi second on a list of five worst performing cities.

To rank cities on mobility, one of the primary criteria for ascertaining the quality of life, three crucial indicators were assessed —availability of public transport, transport-related fatalities and road infrastructure.

The findings of the report show that Delhi was among cities that had a low availability of public transport modes per lakh population. Featuring second on a list of five worst performing cities, Delhi’s figures for the ‘availability of public transport’ was 1,688.50 per lakh population (PLP). Ahmedabad, according to the rankings, fared the worst with only 638.63 transportation modes per lakh population.

The national capital was followed by Navi Mumbai with 2,037.81 PLP, Pune with 2,585.54 PLP, and finally Bengaluru, which had 4,409.62 PLP.

The best performing city in this category was Chennai with a public transport availability rate of 92,017.96 per lakh population, followed by Visakhapatnam with 21,212.92 per lakh population

On the worst performing cities, the report said, “Firstly, the public transport system is not efficient enough to support the population of respective cites. Secondly, these cities may be ”automobile dependent” for increased mobility fostered by rapid economic growth that encourages private vehicle ownership.”

This worrying trend was also highlighted in a study released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in December last year, which showed that the ridership in public transport modes such as buses and the Delhi Metro was witnessing a decline, while the use of private vehicles was seeing a spike.

The CSE analysis also warned of commuters shifting to private vehicles after Covid-19, which could undo years of work in the city to promote public transport, and as a result increase snarls on the road.

According to latest government data, Delhi has around 11 million registered private vehicles, while Delhi has a fleet of around 6,000 public buses. This is nowhere near enough to cater to the 20 million-plus population, say transport experts. The capital city needs around 11,000 buses to bridge the gap between passenger requirement and availability.

Amit Bhatt, director of integrated urban transport at World Resources Institute (India), said a major area where the city is lagging is the integration of its bus fleet with its extensive Metro system.

“There were proposals for increasing the bus fleet of Delhi but probably because of the pandemic, these are yet to be reach the roads. Inadequate availability of buses is a problem being faced by all cities. We had conducted a study, which had showed that India needs around 2.5 lakh buses. In Delhi, along with a shortage of buses, the problem is also that the bus routes are not integrated with the Metro. If that had been done, it could have provided seamless transit options to commuters,” he said.

The report said over 60% of the cities participating in this index, including the national capital, have scored below the national average of 28.05. Chennai emerged the only positive outlier with a score of 79.80, followed by, after a significant gap, Thane (48.40), Bengaluru (48.40), Bhopal (48.01), and Guwahati (47.73).

However, the report also highlighted that transport-related fatalities were much lower in Delhi.

“The incidents of transport-related fatalities were much lower in cities such as Amritsar (4.84), Ahmedabad (5.92), Surat (6.47) Pune (7.12), Bengaluru (7.32), Delhi (12.43) and Hyderabad (12.98) per lakh population,” the report read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party has failed in governing the three municipal corporations (MCD) of the city and that is why people had not let them win on even a single seat in the recently concluded municipal bypolls in five wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi is second among five worst cities in terms of public transport availability

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
When it comes to public transport and mobility, Delhi has fared poorly on Ease of Living Index, 2020, the rankings of which were released by Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Two Afghani women held with $76,500 at Delhi airport

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Two Afghani women were arrested by the customs from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out $76,500 (about 55
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Boy watching earth mover at work dies after dug-up soil is accidentally dumped on him

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A 14-year-old boy died after being buried under a heap of mud dumped by an earthmover working at a drain construction site near his home in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Wednesday afternoon, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fills the form to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fills the form to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi record over 200 new Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The total number of tests conducted in Delhi till date are 12,622,319. The city also has 585 containment zones till Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Animal feeders are hailing Delhi HC’s directive to an RWA, which entails allocating designate spots to feed strays. (Tribhuwan Sharma/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Animal feeders are hailing Delhi HC’s directive to an RWA, which entails allocating designate spots to feed strays. (Tribhuwan Sharma/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

Delhi HC suggests special spots to feed strays: Spot on, say animal lovers

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:44 PM IST
In a recent judgement, Delhi HC directed one of the Vasant Kunj RWAs to designate spots in the residential colony, where one could feed strays animals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some walls in Rohini have got a makeover thanks to the efforts of youngsters volunteering for the NGO Vrikshit Foundation.
Some walls in Rohini have got a makeover thanks to the efforts of youngsters volunteering for the NGO Vrikshit Foundation.
delhi news

A clean act: Youngsters give a new lease of life to these Delhi walls

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Forty youngsters, as part of a city-based NGO, recently turned some dilapidated walls in Rohini into a colourful canvas, much to the delight of the residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The vaccine drive is currently open for health workers, frontline workers, people aged over 60 years and people aged between 45 and 59 years who have comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday(ANI Twitter)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday(ANI Twitter)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country, that began on Monday, covering people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Digitised PDS: Now, automatic food vending machines to be set up

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The initiative is part of the food ministry’s programme to modernise the public distribution system, a chain of over 400,000 traditional fair price shops which serve as the endpoint for disbursal of cheap food to beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dismantled tent at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, March 3. (Sakib Ali /HT photo)
A dismantled tent at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, March 3. (Sakib Ali /HT photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain affected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Those travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates, temperature set to rise

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 AM IST
India Meteorological Department scientists said that this deterioration in air quality was because of lowered wind speed and ventilation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the five seats that went to bypolls on February 28, AAP retained three seats that it had won in the 2017 municipal polls, and gained one from the BJP, while losing one to the Congress.(PTI)
Out of the five seats that went to bypolls on February 28, AAP retained three seats that it had won in the 2017 municipal polls, and gained one from the BJP, while losing one to the Congress.(PTI)
delhi news

Big boost for AAP in municipal bypolls; ruling BJP draws blank

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • In terms of overall vote share, the AAP got 46.1% of the total votes cast. The Congress and the BJP got 27.29% and 21.84% respectively, according to election commission data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his 60s, Mr Hashim lives alone.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
In his 60s, Mr Hashim lives alone.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The moong masoor ambassador

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:21 AM IST
  • To be sure, Mr Hashim admits he has good feelings for a few other dishes, too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP