Delhi Jal Board releases ₹735 cr for water and sewerage projects

New Delhi Water minister Parvesh Verma said this marks the largest constituency-level fund release in DJB’s history. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has released more than ₹735 crore in funds for sewer and water projects across Delhi, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Tuesday, to promote equitable and need-based development.

A total of 68 constituencies will get funds under the plan. The Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi assembly constituencies have not been included in the DJB’s list as sewer and water projects there are managed by the Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council, respectively.

“The DJB has released ₹735 crore directly to constituencies to ensure faster work, cleaner execution, and greater accountability. We have provided even more funds overall, but this time they have been released in a decentralised manner, empowering MLAs to act according to the people’s needs,” Verma said.

The minister said this marks the largest constituency-level fund release in DJB’s history, to ensure that every part of the national capital benefits from renewed investment in essential water and sanitation systems. Of the total amount, ₹408.95 crore has been released under the capital head for infrastructure projects, such as laying of new pipelines, replacement of old sewer lines, construction of underground reservoirs and augmentation of water supply systems.

“Another ₹326 crore has been released under the revenue head for regular maintenance, desilting, repair works, and service-related improvements aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reliability of existing networks,” Verma said.

To ensure transparency and timely execution, the DJB has implemented a strict monitoring and auditing mechanism through its central project management unit. “This is not a promise for the future. The funds have already been released, and work is underway. Citizens will soon see the results in their streets and homes,” Verma said, adding that all works will be geotagged and tracked in real time to guarantee efficient utilisation of funds and adherence to deadlines.