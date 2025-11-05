Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi Jal Board releases ₹735 cr for water and sewerage projects

    Delhi Jal Board allocates 735 crore for water and sewer projects across 68 constituencies, ensuring faster work and accountability, says Water Minister Verma.

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 4:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi

    Water minister Parvesh Verma said this marks the largest constituency-level fund release in DJB’s history. (Representative photo)
    Water minister Parvesh Verma said this marks the largest constituency-level fund release in DJB’s history. (Representative photo)

    The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has released more than 735 crore in funds for sewer and water projects across Delhi, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Tuesday, to promote equitable and need-based development.

    A total of 68 constituencies will get funds under the plan. The Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi assembly constituencies have not been included in the DJB’s list as sewer and water projects there are managed by the Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council, respectively.

    “The DJB has released 735 crore directly to constituencies to ensure faster work, cleaner execution, and greater accountability. We have provided even more funds overall, but this time they have been released in a decentralised manner, empowering MLAs to act according to the people’s needs,” Verma said.

    The minister said this marks the largest constituency-level fund release in DJB’s history, to ensure that every part of the national capital benefits from renewed investment in essential water and sanitation systems. Of the total amount, 408.95 crore has been released under the capital head for infrastructure projects, such as laying of new pipelines, replacement of old sewer lines, construction of underground reservoirs and augmentation of water supply systems.

    “Another 326 crore has been released under the revenue head for regular maintenance, desilting, repair works, and service-related improvements aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reliability of existing networks,” Verma said.

    To ensure transparency and timely execution, the DJB has implemented a strict monitoring and auditing mechanism through its central project management unit. “This is not a promise for the future. The funds have already been released, and work is underway. Citizens will soon see the results in their streets and homes,” Verma said, adding that all works will be geotagged and tracked in real time to guarantee efficient utilisation of funds and adherence to deadlines.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Jal Board Releases ₹735 Cr For Water And Sewerage Projects
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes