 Delhi: Jilted lover held for hiring goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, disfigure with knife | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Jilted lover held for hiring goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, disfigure with knife

PTI |
Jun 24, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Delhi: Jilted lover held for hiring goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, disfigure with knife

New Delhi, A 30-year-old female graphic designer and a henchman, who she had hired to burn the face of her ex-boyfriend, have been arrested in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, an officer said on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The woman wanted to take revenge from her ex-boyfriend and colleague for jilting her and getting engaged to someone else, the officer said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jimmy Chiram said Omkar, 24, who is also a graphic designer, was attacked by three people in Ranhola area on June 19.

The three came on a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife, cut him at several places, he said.

Police pulled the CCTV camera footage of the area and the call details of Omkar to zero in on the woman and the three attackers.

On June 23, based on a secret input, a trap was laid near Dwarka Mor and one of the suspects, Vikash, was nabbed, Chiram said.

During interrogation, Vikash revealed that he, along with Harsh alias Bali and Rohan, had attacked Omkar with a knife.

He also disclosed the hideout of the woman at whose behest they carried out the attack.

The woman, whose name was withheld by police and lives near Tilak Nagar Metro Station, was held from Nihal Vihar, he said.

The woman revealed that she and Omkar both were colleagues and had been having an affair for the last three years.

She became infuriated when he became engaged to some other woman and hired the three men for 30,000 to carry out an acid attack and also gave them a bottle filled with acid, police said.

The woman also alleged the victim threatened to upload her private pictures online when she objected to his engagement, the DCP said.

According to the plan, the men contracted were supposed to throw acid at Omkar's face, but couldn't and had to decamp after knifing him, he said.

A hunt is on for two other accused, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Jilted lover held for hiring goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face, disfigure with knife
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On