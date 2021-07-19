Delhi: Kailash Colony residents complain of unusable tap water

: Residents of south Delhi’s Kailash Colony said that, for the last 10 days, they have been getting foul-smelling water that is not even fit for cleaning. Residents alleged that worst affected are K and L blocks.

Gurminder Singh Bedi (Micky), president of Kailash Fraternity, one of the residents’ groups in the area, said he has been receiving complaints from several households. “Initially, the water looked dirty too. Over the past few days, though the water appears clean, it stinks of sewage. It appears to be an issue with the pipelines, which often get mixed with the sewerage network. We are buying drinking water and using it for other chores as well,” he said.

He added that he has raised the issue with authorities.

“DJB (Delhi Jal Board) officials, who were supposed to visit the area to collect samples for testing, have not turned up so far. We have also been circulating the issue on the WhatsApp group the residents have with the local MLA, but there has been no response,” Bedi said.

Mandira Mitra, a resident of the colony’s K-block, said that the water smells foul even after being boiled.

“We have been boiling the water for domestic chores but the stench is just too bad. One of these days, we had to call for a tanker, because the water from the tap could just not be used,” said Mitra.

A senior DJB official said they received a complaint and were looking into the matter.

“The matter is being examined and normal water supply will be restored at the earliest,” said the official, who asked not to be named.