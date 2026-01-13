Delhi lab gets centre’s nod to test advanced drug-resistant TB

Delhi’s Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) at the New Delhi Tuberculosis Centre has received certification from the Central Tuberculosis Division (CTD), Government of India, to conduct drug susceptibility testing (DST) for Bedaquiline (BDQ) and Pretomanid (Pa), said health officials. Delhi health minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the move would accelerate the capital’s TB elimination efforts.

The two drugs are used in the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis.The approval significantly strengthens Delhi’s ability to diagnose multidrug-resistant (MDR-TB) and drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB).

Until now, patient samples requiring advanced DST were often sent to laboratories outside Delhi, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment, added officials.

Health officials said the certification marks an important step in improving clinical outcomes for DR-TB patients as early and accurate detection is crucial for the right treatment regimen.

The IRL is equipped with advanced diagnostic infrastructure, including a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory, MGIT 960 system, Line Probe Assay (LPA), Xpert XDR, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Truenat, PathoDetect and Real-Time PCR platforms.

These facilities enable comprehensive and rapid testing in line with national and global standards. In 2025, the laboratory processed more than 30,000 samples, underscoring its central role in Delhi’s TB control efforts.

Delhi health minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the move would accelerate the capital’s TB elimination efforts. “We are ensuring faster and more accurate diagnosis for drug-resistant TB patients. This milestone strengthens our clinical capacity and brings us closer to the goal of a TB-free India,” he said.