Delhi LG, CM attend cultural fest at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

New Delhi: Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday attended “The Rhythm of Spring” festival at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. He was accompanied by chief minister Rekha Gupta and other officials. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the ‘Rhythm of Spring’ cultural program (@gupta_rekha)

“It is truly heartening to see this historic park, lovingly restored, once again resonate with culture, energy, and the spirit of the people of Delhi,” Sandhu said in post on X on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the lieutenant governor visited Chandni Chowk. He stressed on the need to restore the glory of the iconic location and underscored a model of collaborative governance.

He issued directions to Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to work in close coordination for visible, time-bound improvements, while reinforcing a clear focus on accountability and citizen-centric governance.

Meanwhile the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to celebrate “heritage week” from today at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park to promote awareness about the city’s culture and architectural heritage, officials said on Sunday.

The week-long celebration will include a series of activities for people, especially students, officials said.

According to an official, DDA has tied up with MyGov, to organise an online photography competition where participants from across the country can upload their pictures of heritage sites of Mehrauli Archaeological Park on the portal.

DDA has partnered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for an exhibition of the conservation efforts taken in the Mehrauli area. DDA has also written to the Directorate of Education (DoE) requesting schools to encourage students to take part in the events, said officials.

On April 17, a heritage walk will be organised and the celebrations will conclude on April 18.