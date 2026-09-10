Delhi LG, CM review pollution control measures

New Delhi

Senior officials and ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Sirsa and Pankaj Singh also took part in the meeting. (HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reviewed Delhi’s air pollution mitigation measures in view of the upcoming winter season, and directed departments to strengthen monitoring and ensure greater accountability in implementing measures across the city.

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Senior officials and ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Sirsa and Pankaj Singh also took part in the meeting, which focused on pollution from road dust and construction and demolition waste, vehicular and industrial emissions, and open burning.

Sandhu and Gupta directed weekly meetings among cross-functional teams to review pollution control measures. They also ordered the designation of nodal officers for each of Delhi’s 47 identified pollution hot spots.

“Regular interaction with the public and within departments is essential for effective implementation of pollution mitigation measures,” LG Sandhu said.

To be sure, 13 senior officers of the rank of additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary have been assigned the responsibility of the 47 hot spots, and a comprehensive mitigation plan is being implemented in a 3km radius around each spot.

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{{^usCountry}} With regard to road dust, the LG and CM directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to immediately take remedial measures at its construction sites to minimise dust generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With regard to road dust, the LG and CM directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to immediately take remedial measures at its construction sites to minimise dust generation. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials apprised those present that bitumen-based and cement-based road repairs have been expedited, as they had been delayed due to limited availability of the materials amid the West Asia situation.

Roadowning agencies were directed to prioritise stretches where residents are facing dust-related problems, with mechanised sweeping, sprinkling, pothole repairs and road restoration to be monitored daily under the pothole repair standard operating procedure.

The traffic police was directed to reassess 62 identified traffic choke points and coordinate with agencies for remedial measures. The LG called for reducing congestion and vehicle idling through improved signal management, removal of encroachments, junction improvements, parking management and faster incident response.

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The government also discussed an accelerated shift to electric vehicles across two-wheeler, three-wheeler, light motor vehicle and medium motor vehicle segments, along with early development of adequate charging infrastructure.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee was directed to ensure that pollution-control devices and online continuous emission monitoring systems result in actual reductions in emissions. It was also asked to submit weekly compliance and non-compliance reports.

“Pollution mitigation measures must be monitored in a measurable and time-bound manner,” Gupta said.

The LG directed the environment secretary to submit a fortnightly, quantifiable progress report in tabular form through the chief secretary to his office and the office of the CM.