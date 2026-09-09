Rekha Gupta orders bulldozer action on illegal construction amid outrage over Satya Niketan PG collapse

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch bulldozer action against illegal construction in several parts of the city, days after a PG collapse killed seven people. She also ordered all senior MCD officials to remain on the ground during the action. Follow LIVE updates here. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits the site of a collapsed building in Satya Niketan, New Delhi (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Gupta directed authorities to conduct intensive inspections of all PG hostels in Delhi and take action against illegal construction.

She also ordered officials to examine building records to establish when the illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction it was carried out.