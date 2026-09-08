Panchkula traffic police introduces water-filled plastic crash barriers

Panchkula In a move aimed at making traffic management safer and more flexible, Panchkula traffic police has replaced heavy iron barricades with water-filled plastic road crash barriers at Majri Chowk. The initiative is intended to improve road safety while making it easier for police to manage traffic diversions and temporary road restrictions. Around 20 such barricades have been removed and can now be utilised at other places where they are required. (HT Photo)

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) Amrinder Singh said around 20 water-filled plastic barriers have been installed at Majri Chowk so far. He said the barriers would also be deployed at other locations depending on traffic requirements and prevailing conditions.

Singh said the plastic barriers are lightweight when empty and can be easily shifted from one location to another. Once filled with water, each barrier weighs around 20 to 25 kg, providing sufficient stability to withstand normal traffic movement and windy conditions. If a barrier needs to be relocated, the water can be drained, allowing it to be transported easily before being refilled at the new location.

The DCP said the barriers can be used for a range of traffic management purposes, including road diversions, temporary road closures, one-way traffic arrangements, road construction and repair work, and lane separation.

Safety is another key reason behind the change. Singh said that unlike rigid and heavy iron barricades, plastic crash barriers are relatively flexible and are likely to cause less damage to a vehicle in the event of a collision. Their reflective strips or material will also make them more visible to motorists at night and during rain or other low-visibility conditions.

Singh said the large iron barricades earlier installed at Majri Chowk were no longer considered necessary at the location. Around 20 such barricades have been removed and can now be utilised at other places where they are required.

The traffic police will assess requirements at different locations and install the plastic barriers accordingly.

Inspector Varinder Kumar, station house officer (SHO), traffic (city), said Majri Chowk is a sensitive and accident-prone area, which is why the plastic barricades have been installed there. He said one side of the underpass for commuters travelling from Kalka towards Zirakpur had earlier been temporarily closed due to traffic management concerns, forcing commuters to take a turn via Nada Sahib Road. The stretch was recently reopened for limited hours—11 am to 4 pm and 8 pm to 8 am—to facilitate traffic movement. Some iron barricades have been retained to facilitate the opening and closing of the stretch as per the scheduled timings.