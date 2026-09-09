Delhi government clears ₹100 crore for 1,000 ‘anti-smog guns’ over 3 years
The truck-mounted machines will spray water on designated PWD roads from September to June, with GPS tracking and duty logs to monitor operations.
The Delhi government has approved spending ₹100 crore for 1,000 truck-mounted “anti-smog” guns to be operated across the city in the winter months over three years, officials told HT on Tuesday, citing plans submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management.
Plan expands Delhi’s existing anti-smog fleet
Officials said the initiative is a massive expansion — at present, there a little over 200 such devices that the government says helps control dust on arterial roads managed by PWD, central verges, footpaths and other parts of the road right of way. The machines spray a fine mist of water that, at least notionally, will tamp down dust in much the same way rain does. But there is little, if not none, evidence that such devices work.
The plan was submitted to the CAQM this month, the official cited above said, and the devices are expected to be deployed designated PWD roads from September to June every year between 2026 and 2029, starting next week.
“With a plan submitted to CAQM, we ensured that more of such vehicles are procured for continuous spraying. These will be allotted routes where they will make multiple rounds in a day. A log of the roads will have to be maintained. These vehicles will also be fitted with GPS,” an official explained.
Also read: Delhi can cut PM2.5 exposure by 20% by 2040 if clean air initiatives not delayed: Report
Contractors to operate trucks under the plan
The PWD will not own these devices or the trucks -- the ₹100 crore will be meant for contractors and include all costs, including fuel and other incidentals for the operation duration. According to an official, kilometres to be travelled every day and exact routes are still being worked out but these are expected to operate in two 12-hour shifts. Further, the trucks will be GPS and duty logs recorded.
To be sure, these will be operated only on PWD roads, that are wider than 18 metres and comprise around 4% of the city’s road network.
Also read: Delhi govt launches campaign to boost public participation in curbing air pollution
PWD already operates 200 anti-smog guns
Delhi’s Economic Survey had previously recorded that PWD was already operating 200 anti-smog guns regularly on its roads, along with 350 mist poles installed at locations with high vehicular movement and dust pollution.
“The anti-smog guns will be operated on designated routes during the pollution season. The focus will be on dust suppression on PWD roads and maintaining the stretches through regular water spraying,” the official quoted above said.
The machines will also carry displays showing environmental messages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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