Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG Saxena on AAP’s ‘ 15 crore’ allegation: ‘My house is open for all’

Delhi LG Saxena on AAP’s ‘ 15 crore’ allegation: ‘My house is open for all’

BySanjeev K Jha
May 01, 2023 08:28 AM IST

VK Saxena denied allegations levelled by AAP of spending ₹15 crore on the repair work at his official residence.

Denying allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spending 15 crore on the repair work at his official residence, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday said that the Raj Niwas “is open for everyone” to “examine the reality”.

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“Raj Niwas is open for everyone. Even on Sunday, hundreds of people had come there to attend a programme. They must have seen what rennovation has taken place there. Anyone can come and examine the reality,” LG Saxena told HT during inspection of the Yamuna.

This comes amid a brewing controversy over the recent allegations of nearly 45 crore of renovation works at the official residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been targeted by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for carrying out the rebuilding in alleged violation of the rules. In its defence, the AAP has said that the renovation work, which it claimed cost 30 crore, was necessitated at the Civil Lines house owing to its dilapidated condition.

Also Read | LG seeking report on renovation of Delhi CM house unconstitutional: AAP

On April 27, the LG directed the chief secretary to secure all relevant records, examine the records, and submit a report within 15 days on the renovation expenditure.

The April 27 letter by the LG office to the chief secretary stated, “This has reference to various media reports, published in both electronic and print media, on alleged gross irregularities committed while carrying out the renovation of No.6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines by PWD. LG, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for the perusal of the LG. ” HT has seen a copy of the letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanjeev K Jha

    In his reporting career of over 20 years, Sanjeev K Jha has covered bureaucracy, politics, ISI activities in border areas, music and Bollywood. Presently, he covers crime in the national Capital.

Topics
chief minister bharatiya janata party aam aadmi party opposition violation controversy arvind kejriwal chief secretary report issue defence pwd delhi lieutenant governor media reports reality + 13 more
chief minister bharatiya janata party aam aadmi party opposition violation controversy arvind kejriwal chief secretary report issue defence pwd delhi lieutenant governor media reports reality + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out