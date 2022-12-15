Delhi LG gives nod to appoint special prosecutors in Shraddha Walkar murder case

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) V K Saxena has approved a Delhi police proposal to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the government in sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case. Senior advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will be representing the Delhi police as special public prosecutors in the case, said an official in the LG office.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, 28, at a flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area. Later, Poonawala chopped up the body into 35 pieces and dumped them in a forested area in south Delhi over a few months.

The chilling details of the murder shook the entire nation after her boyfriend was arrested for the murder on November 12 following a police complaint by the victim’s father.

“LG V K Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter,” the LG office said in a statement.

A local court on December 9 extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala for 14 days.