Delhi murder: Bones found in Mehrauli forest were Shradha Walkar’s, confirms DNA report

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that a forensic analysis report has confirmed that the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father has matched with the bones which were recovered from a forest in south Delhi’s Mehrauli -- the first clinching evidence in the grisly murder case.

A senior police officer privy to the details of the forensic report said that CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has confirmed that the human remains recovered from Mehrauli were that of Shraddha’s.

Walkar, 27, was murdered on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, 28, at a flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area. Poonawala chopped up the body into 35 pieces and dumped them in forested area in south Delhi. He was arrested for the murder on November 12.

Poonawala had taken police to the places where he claimed he threw Walkar’s body parts. At least 13 decomposed bones were recovered from wooded area near Mehrauli, Chhattarpur and Gurugram.

Police had taken blood samples of Walkar’s father and her brother to match it with the DNA from the bones recovered in Mehrauli.

Originally from Vasai near Mumbai in Maharashtra, the two were in a live-in relationship and had come to Delhi around May second week, after visiting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While police said Poonawala murdered Walkar on May 18, the murder came to light after Walkar’s father filed a missing complaint and informed the Mumbai police in October.

A month-long probe by Mumbai police led them to Mehrauli police station in Delhi, where Poonawala and Walkar had taken a flat on rent on May 15. He was then summoned to the police station on November 8. Four days later, police arrested him after he confessed to the murder and told police how he had chopped his partner’s body parts into at least 35 pieces, stored them in a refrigerator for nearly three months, and dumped the body parts piece by piece.

The police had also conducted a polygraph test on Poonawala but were yet to share the findings.