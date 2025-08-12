Search
Delhi LG lays foundation stone for new clock tower

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 04:08 am IST

Being built by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at an estimated cost of ₹1.8 crore and a timeline of six months, the tower will be 27 feet tall and feature a mix of Mughal, colonial, and Hindu architecture.

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new clock tower being built at the junction of Mandir Marg and Shankar Road near Talkatora stadium.

Delhi LG VK Saxena and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the foundation stone laying of a Clock Tower at Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Monday.
“I am hopeful that this upcoming clock tower would also become a new landmark in the national capital as it is strategically positioned at the intersection that serves as the gateway to the NDMC area and attract many visitors,” LG Saxena said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, cabinet minister Parvesh Verma, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC chairman Keshave Chandra, and other government officials were also present at the event on Monday.

The clock tower will feature a two-meter diameter clock and an octagonal design made of Reinforced Cement Concrete, adorned with a layer of clay bricks and other ornamental features. The surrounding area will have granite flooring, steel railings, and marble decorations.

