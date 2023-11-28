Delhi LG, MPs, flag off Viksit Bharat yatra

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to raise awareness about various welfare programmes launched by the Government of India, through outreach activities. New Delhi, India - Nov. 28, 2023: Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi seen along Member of Parliaments Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari during inauguration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Khajoori Khas in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The national yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti in Jharkhand on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

On Tuesday, Saxena was accompanied by Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi — Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi) and Parvesh Verma (West Delhi) — as well as chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

Launching the yatra, the LG said, “A number of welfare schemes, particularly those related to cleanliness, and employment generation, are being run by the Government of India. The Sankalp Yatra aims at raising awareness among the masses about these schemes and bringing maximum number of people, particularly those belonging to the weaker sections, under the ambit of these programmes.”

The LG said that the camps will reach around 600 localities in the 11 districts of Delhi.

Saxena also flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans to disseminate information about the schemes. Kiosks of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), banks, postal department, UIDAI, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and postal department were also put up, highlighting various government schemes.